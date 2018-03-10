Insider Selling: Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) VP Sells 818 Shares of Stock

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) VP Robert J. Young sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $35,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,060.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $137.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.33 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 11.66%. research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $50.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $233,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. The Company’s portfolio includes snow and ice management attachments sold under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands, turf care equipment under the TURFEX brand and industrial maintenance equipment under the SWEEPEX brand.

