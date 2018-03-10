Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Director Sells 940 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $40,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.80. 2,777,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $16,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 7.03. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $31.98 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,053,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,061,000 after buying an additional 3,820,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in D. R. Horton by 615.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,758,000 after buying an additional 2,067,640 shares during the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $96,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,825 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $56,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Mizuho set a $56.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.44 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

