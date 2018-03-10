Insider Selling: D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) CFO Sells 2,568 Shares of Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $109,550.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 2,777,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,540.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 32.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 60.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

