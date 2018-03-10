Insider Buying: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) COO Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) COO Con L. Wadsworth bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $99,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,568.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ STRL) traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $366.02, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.53 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. BidaskClub cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $14,188,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 104,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc is a heavy civil construction company engaged in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in Texas, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, California, Hawaii and other states. The Company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail.

