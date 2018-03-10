Insider Buying: Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Director Joshua T. Davis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $58,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 81,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,775. The company has a market capitalization of $188.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.53. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 8.67%. equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.8% during the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 36,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company originates and invests primarily in private middle-market companies through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation.

