Insider Buying: Pennine Petroleum Co. (PNN) Director Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Pennine Petroleum Co. (CVE:PNN) Director Jeffrey Walter Saxinger purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

Jeffrey Walter Saxinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jeffrey Walter Saxinger sold 3,000 shares of Pennine Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$150.00.

Shares of Pennine Petroleum Co. (CVE:PNN) remained flat at $C$0.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,110. Pennine Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.17, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 6.67.

Pennine Petroleum Corporation (Pennine) is a Canada-based junior oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s Success area is located near Swift Current, Saskatchewan. Pennine is an interest holder in approximately 800 gross acres of petroleum and natural gas rights in the Success area.

