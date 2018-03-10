Insider Buying: Epsilon Energy Limited (EPS) Director Acquires 6,700 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Limited (TSE:EPS) Director Jacob Roorda purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$16,549.00.

Jacob Roorda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Jacob Roorda purchased 100 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$245.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Jacob Roorda purchased 5,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jacob Roorda purchased 200 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$470.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Jacob Roorda purchased 12,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00.

Epsilon Energy Limited (EPS) traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.55. 7,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191. Epsilon Energy Limited has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of -0.05.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of primarily gas reserves. The Company operates in three segments: Epsilon Energy Ltd., which includes corporate listing and governance functions of the Company; Epsilon Energy USA, Inc, which includes the acquisition, development and production of primarily natural gas in the United States, and Epsilon Midstream, LLC., which owns approximately 35% in a 300 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) per day gas gathering and compression system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

