Inogen Inc (INGN) EVP Alison Bauerlein Sells 15,911 Shares

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Alison Bauerlein sold 15,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $1,980,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Alison Bauerlein sold 8,808 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $1,101,264.24.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Alison Bauerlein sold 3,192 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $400,308.72.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,737 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,168,926.85.

On Friday, February 9th, Alison Bauerlein sold 11,718 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $1,357,764.66.

On Monday, February 12th, Alison Bauerlein sold 27,630 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $3,217,789.80.

Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN) traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,830. The firm has a market cap of $2,629.73, a P/E ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen Inc has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $134.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inogen from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

