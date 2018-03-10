Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th.

Infinity Property and Casualty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Infinity Property and Casualty has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Infinity Property and Casualty to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ IPCC) opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,309.52, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. Infinity Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.40 million. Infinity Property and Casualty had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. equities analysts forecast that Infinity Property and Casualty will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Infinity Property and Casualty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Infinity Property and Casualty in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Personal Auto, Commercial Vehicle and Classic Collector (its segments are Personal Auto and Commercial Vehicle). The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

