Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.29.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) opened at C$54.67 on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 1 year low of C$48.74 and a 1 year high of C$62.01. The firm has a market cap of $5,800.00, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Denis Ricard acquired 2,000 shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$54.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc is a Canada-based company, which offers a range of life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgage loans, and other financial products and services. The Company’s segments include Individual Insurance, which includes life, health, disability and mortgage insurance products; Individual Wealth Management, which includes individual products and services for savings plans, retirement funds and segregated funds, as well as securities brokerage, trust operations and mutual funds; Group Insurance, which includes life, health, accidental death and dismemberment, creditor insurance, replacement warranties and extended warranties, and specialized products for special markets solutions; Group Savings and Retirement, which includes retirement funds and segregated funds, and Other, which includes auto and home insurance products, asset management and financing.

