Indicoin (INDI) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Indicoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $463.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indicoin has traded 37.1% lower against the US dollar. One Indicoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027270 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin (INDI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin . The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

