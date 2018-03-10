Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 2,046 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,719 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 24,735 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 719,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 256,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 154,181 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE VZ) opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $199,930.00, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/indiana-trust-investment-management-co-sells-2046-shares-of-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.