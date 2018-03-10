Independent Order of Foresters Has $216,000 Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Independent Order of Foresters trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in Paramount Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 6,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGRE. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of Paramount Group Inc ( NYSE:PGRE ) opened at $14.45 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $3,447.74, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Paramount Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $180.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating, managing, acquiring and redeveloping Class A office properties in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, District of Columbia (DC) and San Francisco. The Company conducts its business through, and substantially all its interests in properties and investments are held by, Paramount Group Operating Partnership LP (the Operating Partnership).

