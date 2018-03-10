Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IRT. National Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.29.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.67. 641,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.68, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.59 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,713,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,188,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,984,000 after buying an additional 1,206,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 93.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,121,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,578,000 after buying an additional 1,026,415 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $9,490,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,736,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/independence-realty-trust-irt-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The Company owns apartment properties in geographic non-gateway markets.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.