ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (IMUC) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,922,510 shares, a drop of 3.5% from the February 15th total of 3,029,659 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,205 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.67. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is developing immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s cancer immunotherapies target cancer stem cells (CSCs), which are the drivers of tumor growth and disease recurrence. Its product candidate is ICT-107, which is in phase III testing.

