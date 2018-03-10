ILG Inc (ILG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from ILG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of ILG (NASDAQ ILG) opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,247.74, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.52. ILG has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $34.79.
ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.43 million. ILG had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts predict that ILG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ILG Company Profile
ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.
