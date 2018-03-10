ILG (ILG) Earns News Impact Score of 0.09

Media coverage about ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ILG earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3842560511744 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

ILG (NASDAQ ILG) opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,248.98, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. ILG has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.43 million. ILG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ILG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from ILG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. ILG’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

ILG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ILG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ILG in a report on Friday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut ILG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded ILG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on ILG in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ILG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ILG Company Profile

ILG, Inc, formerly Interval Leisure Group, Inc, is a provider of professionally delivered vacation experiences. The Company is a global licensee for the Hyatt, Westin and Sheraton brands in vacation ownership. The Company operates through two segments: Exchange and Rental, and Vacation Ownership. Its Exchange and Rental segment offers access to vacation accommodations and other travel-related transactions and services to leisure travelers, by providing vacation exchange services and vacation rental, working with resort developers and operating vacation rental properties.

