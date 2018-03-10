I.D. Systems (IDSY) Upgraded to Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of I.D. Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded I.D. Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. I.D. Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 34,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.11. I.D. Systems has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. I.D. Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. research analysts anticipate that I.D. Systems will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other I.D. Systems news, major shareholder Emancipation Management Llc sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,128 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in I.D. Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in I.D. Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc (I.D. Systems) develops, markets and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions for managing and securing enterprise assets, which include industrial vehicles, such as forklifts and airport ground support equipment, rental vehicles, and transportation assets, such as dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers, railcars and containers.

