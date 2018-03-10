Hydropothecary Corp (THCX) Insider Sells C$152,407.62 in Stock

Hydropothecary Corp (CVE:THCX) insider Sebastien G. St-Louis sold 40,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$152,407.62.
Hydropothecary Corp (CVE THCX) traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. Hydropothecary Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $713.58 and a P/E ratio of -19.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on THCX. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Hydropothecary in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hydropothecary from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
