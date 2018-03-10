Hydropothecary Corp (CVE:THCX) insider Sebastien G. St-Louis sold 40,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$152,407.62.

Hydropothecary Corp (CVE THCX) traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. Hydropothecary Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $713.58 and a P/E ratio of -19.95.

Get Hydropothecary alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THCX. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Hydropothecary in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hydropothecary from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hydropothecary Corp (THCX) Insider Sells C$152,407.62 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/hydropothecary-corp-thcx-insider-sells-c152407-62-in-stock.html.

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.