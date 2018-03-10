Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ HCM) opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hutchison China MediTech has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Folger Hill Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

