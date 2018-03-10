Hush (HUSH) Trading Down 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00018837 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $96,109.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00921573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.18 or 0.03275540 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037243 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00270419 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00107414 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013987 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00692574 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,391,675 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.