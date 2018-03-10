Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Humana from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Humana from $256.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.47.

In related news, SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,748,616.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.04, for a total value of $340,027.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,579 shares of company stock worth $10,842,942 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc (NYSE HUM) opened at $272.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,930.00, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $203.48 and a 12-month high of $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Humana declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

