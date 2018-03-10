Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($81.48) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €75.18 ($92.82).

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) traded down €0.28 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, hitting €67.42 ($83.23). 561,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,049. The stock has a market cap of $4,770.00 and a PE ratio of 18.68. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €61.15 ($75.49) and a 1-year high of €81.34 ($100.42).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

