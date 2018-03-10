Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at B. Riley

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDSN. BidaskClub raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $233.74, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 215.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at B. Riley” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/hudson-technologies-hdsn-price-target-lowered-to-6-50-at-b-riley.html.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.