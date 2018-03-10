Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Declares Dividend of $0.25 (HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) announced a dividend on Friday, March 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hudson Pacific Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE HPP) traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $32.67. 511,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,130.00, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

