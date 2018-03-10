HSBC (HSBA) PT Set at GBX 800 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($11.05) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 725 ($10.02) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.98) to GBX 680 ($9.39) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($10.36) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 759 ($10.49).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) opened at GBX 705.80 ($9.75) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 798.60 ($11.03). The firm has a market cap of $142,150.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,764.50.

In other news, insider Marc Moses sold 88,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.96), for a total value of £636,145.51 ($878,896.81). Also, insider Laura May Lung Cha bought 8,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,210 ($85.80) per share, with a total value of £496,800 ($686,377.45).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/hsbc-hsba-pt-set-at-gbx-800-by-goldman-sachs-group.html.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.