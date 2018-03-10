Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 15.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $417.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE HOV) opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.28. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $314.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,249,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,369,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hovnanian Enterprises
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.
