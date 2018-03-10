Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative net margin of 15.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $417.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE HOV) opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.28. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $314.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 251,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,249,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,369,000. 41.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/hovnanian-enterprises-hov-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-13-eps.html.

HOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hovnanian Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.