Highland Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,000 Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,045.06, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.08 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.11%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. analysts expect that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In related news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $40,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $129.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

