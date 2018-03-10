Highland Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in FNB Bancorp (FNBG)

Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNBG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNBG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FNB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FNB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FNB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FNB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FNB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB Bancorp (NASDAQ FNBG) opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $276.40, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.34. FNB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FNB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FNB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

FNB Bancorp Company Profile

FNB Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, First National Bank of Northern California (the Bank), a national banking association provides traditional banking services. The Bank operates approximately 12 full service banking offices in the cities of Daly City, South San Francisco, Millbrae, Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, San Mateo, Redwood City, Pescadero, San Francisco and Sunnyvale.

