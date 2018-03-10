Hezy Shaked Sells 10,000 Shares of Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Stock

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $134,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Hezy Shaked sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $400,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00.

Shares of Tilly's Inc (TLYS) opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.40, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of -0.39. Tilly's Inc has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.0689179875947622%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly's in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tilly's by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly's in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tilly's by 1,159.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly's in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

