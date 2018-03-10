Hertz Global (HRI) Earns Hold Rating from Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research restated their hold rating on shares of Hertz Global (NYSE:HRI) in a research note released on Tuesday. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hertz Global’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRI. Barclays started coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hertz Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Hertz Global in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HRI) opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.86 million. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. analysts predict that Hertz Global will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,432,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 251,552 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,038,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 2,683.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (Hertz Global) is a holding company. The Company owns Rental Car Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which owns Hertz Corporation (Hertz), Hertz Global’s primary operating company. The Company operates through three segments. The U.S. Car Rental (U.S. RAC) segment is engaged in the rental of vehicles, such as cars, crossovers and light trucks, as well as ancillary products and services, in the United States.

