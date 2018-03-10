Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Heritage Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE HRTG) traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $467.46, a PE ratio of -219.38 and a beta of 1.27. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.35 million. Heritage Insurance had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $51,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc (Heritage Insurance) is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company provides personal and commercial residential insurance. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company (Heritage P&C), it provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance and commercial residential insurance in the state of Florida and North Carolina.

