Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $294,310.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.16 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.08.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.16 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.64 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

WARNING: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-position-trimmed-by-virtu-financial-llc.html.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.