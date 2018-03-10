Helmerich & Payne (HP) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group set a $58.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE HP) traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,280.00, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.31. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $42.16 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $147,679.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Eads & Heald Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

