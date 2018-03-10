Helmerich & Payne (HP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “The improving outlook at Helmerich’s biggest segment – U.S. Land —is set to provide Helmerich & Payne with exciting opportunities to redeploy its technologically-advanced FlexRigs. As it is, higher drilling activity in U.S. Land segment helped HP come out with narrower-than-expected loss in the last quarter on the back of higher utilizations and dayrates along with improving commodity prices. The improving energy landscape is expected to further strengthen the fundamentals and increase levels of rig activity. But with large, multinational energy firms looking to reign in their skyrocketing capital expenses, the drilling space is witnessing intense competition, as multiple firms chase a single contract. We also ned to factr the low return on equity. As such, we take a cautious stance on the prospects of the stock.”

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.08.

Helmerich & Payne ( HP ) traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.89. 2,030,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,911. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $42.16 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,078.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $147,679.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

