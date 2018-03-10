Head to Head Survey: Hurco Companies (HURC) vs. The Competition

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Testing & Measuring Equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hurco Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hurco Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies Competitors 79 462 559 13 2.45

As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies have a potential downside of 19.15%. Given Hurco Companies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hurco Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hurco Companies pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 22.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hurco Companies is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hurco Companies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $243.67 million $15.11 million 21.29 Hurco Companies Competitors $610.92 million $59.74 million 125.43

Hurco Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies. Hurco Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 6.20% 7.76% 5.65% Hurco Companies Competitors 3.30% 6.66% 3.18%

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment. It provides software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training support, and applications support. Its computerized machine tools are equipped with an integrated interactive computer control system that features its WinMax software. Its control systems are available in versions, including the Series 8200-B for tool room products and the Series 9000 offered on its vertical machining centers and bridge mills. Its Takumi machine tools models include drill and tap machines and three-axis vertical machining centers with linear guides.

