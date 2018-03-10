Head-To-Head Analysis: Xunlei (XNET) vs. Carbonite (CARB)

Xunlei (NASDAQ: XNET) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xunlei and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -29.18% -12.38% -9.69% Carbonite -1.67% 42.21% 4.05%

This table compares Xunlei and Carbonite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $156.16 million 5.94 -$24.11 million ($0.74) -18.84 Carbonite $239.46 million 3.41 -$4.00 million ($0.15) -194.99

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei. Carbonite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xunlei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xunlei and Carbonite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbonite 0 1 6 0 2.86

Carbonite has a consensus price target of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Xunlei.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Carbonite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Xunlei has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbonite beats Xunlei on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited (Xunlei) is a cloud-based acceleration technology company. The Company operates an Internet platform in China based on cloud computing to enable users to access, manage and consume digital media content. The Company’s segment is the operation of its online media platform. The Company’s products and services include Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet, and cloud acceleration subscription services, which offer user services for speed and reliability. The Company’s Xunlei Accelerator allows users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet. Xunlei Accelerator also bridges users with diverse needs to other services it offers, such as Xunlei Media Player, which supports both online and offline video watching, and its various online games, including Web games and massively multiplayer online games (MMOGs), by recommending and providing links to these services on its user interface.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc. provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving. Carbonite Computer Backup enables users to automatically back up files directly to the cloud. Carbonite Server Backup provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with management capabilities, including scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and monitoring and reporting via a personalized server dashboard. Its e-mail archiving solutions include MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition and MailStore Home.

