Head to Head Analysis: Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) vs. Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX)

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JNP) and Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Juniper Pharmaceuticals and Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Pharmaceuticals $54.57 million 1.85 $5.95 million $0.60 15.50 Pacira Pharmaceuticals $286.63 million 4.53 -$42.61 million ($1.09) -29.27

Juniper Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacira Pharmaceuticals. Pacira Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.7% of Juniper Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Juniper Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Juniper Pharmaceuticals and Pacira Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1 10 8 0 2.37

Juniper Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 211.83%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.63%. Given Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Juniper Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Pharmaceuticals and Pacira Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Pharmaceuticals 10.80% 17.32% 11.65% Pacira Pharmaceuticals -14.87% -8.55% -3.77%

Summary

Juniper Pharmaceuticals beats Pacira Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product. The service segment includes product development, clinical trial manufacturing, and advanced analytical and consulting services, as well as characterizing and developing its pharmaceutical product candidates. The Company’s pipeline of proprietary products includes JNP-0101, JNP-0201 and JNP-0301. JNP-0101 is developed to deliver oxybutynin for the treatment of overactive bladder in women. JNP-0201 is being designed to deliver natural hormones locally to vaginal tissue. JNP-0301 is being developed for the prevention of pre-term birth in women with a short cervical length. CRINONE is developed as a progesterone gel.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, based on its DepoFoam extended release drug delivery technology, for use primarily in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Its lead product candidate is EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), which consists of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic, encapsulated in DepoFoam and is indicated for single-dose infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. In addition to EXPAREL, DepoFoam is also the basis for its other Food and Drug Administration-approved commercial product, DepoCyt(e), which it manufactures for its commercial partners, as well as its product candidates. The Company’s other product candidates include DepoMeloxicam (DepoMLX) and DepoTranexamic Acid (DepoTXA). DepoCyt(e) is indicated for the intrathecal treatment of lymphomatous meningitis.

