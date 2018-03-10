Head to Head Analysis: HSBC (HSBC) versus Entegra Financial (ENFC)

HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) and Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) are both financials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HSBC and Entegra Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $53.82 billion 3.68 $9.77 billion $2.74 18.08 Entegra Financial $56.49 million 3.50 $2.58 million $0.49 58.67

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Entegra Financial. HSBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entegra Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HSBC and Entegra Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 1 8 3 0 2.17 Entegra Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

HSBC currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 81.84%. Entegra Financial has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.61%. Given Entegra Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than HSBC.

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend. HSBC pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Entegra Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Entegra Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Entegra Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC N/A 4.13% 0.32% Entegra Financial 5.28% 7.07% 0.70%

Summary

Entegra Financial beats HSBC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is the banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through four businesses: Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM), Commercial Banking (CMB), Global Banking and Markets (GB&M), and Global Private Banking (GPB). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America and Latin America. RBWM business offers Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Asset Management and Insurance. CMB services include working capital, term loans, payment services and international trade facilitation, among other services, as well as expertise in mergers and acquisitions, and access to financial markets. GB&M supports government, corporate and institutional clients across the world. GPB’s products and services include Investment Management, Private Wealth Solutions, and a range of Private Banking services.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. is the holding company for Entegra Bank. The Company provides a range of financial services through full-service offices located in Cherokee, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk and Transylvania counties, North Carolina and Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties, South Carolina. It provides full service retail and commercial banking products, as well as wealth management services through a third party. It operates through retail banking segment. Entegra Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from individuals and small businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in loans secured by real estate, including commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It also originates commercial business loans and invests in investment securities.

