HCI Group (HCI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of HCI Group (NYSE HCI) opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. HCI Group has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $49.25.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently -114.75%.

HCI Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCI Group news, Director Gregory Politis bought 2,000 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,354,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance.

