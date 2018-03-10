HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Financials; Expansion Opportunities Abound; Reit Buy Stock Data 03/07/2018 Price $3.53 Exchange NASDAQ Price Target $5.00 52-Week High $5.44 52-Week Low $0.29 Enterprise Value (M) $65 Market Cap (M) $41 Shares Outstanding (M) 11.5 3 Month Avg Volume 443,753 Short Interest (M) 1.00 Balance Sheet Metrics Cash (M) $4.4 Total Debt (M) $0.3 Total Cash/Share $0.38 General: EV includes 1.116M preferred shares at $25.89/shr. 3/7/18 for $28.9M in capitalization.””

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Medical Transcription Billing ( NASDAQ:MTBC ) opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.69, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.61. Medical Transcription Billing has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

