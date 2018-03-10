HC Wainwright Analysts Give Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) a $23.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZYNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

