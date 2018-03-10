Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,892 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) opened at $91.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $11,595.71, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

In other news, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 3,955 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $384,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 308,164 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $29,882,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,134 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

