Harworth Group’s (HWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 126 ($1.74) price target on the stock.

HWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 138 ($1.91) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 121 ($1.67) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Harworth Group (LON HWG) opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.59). The company has a market capitalization of $357.68 and a PE ratio of 1,578.57.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($92,014.37).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc, formerly Coalfield Resources plc, specializes in the regeneration of former coalfield and other brownfield land into employment areas, new residential development and low carbon energy projects. The Company operates through three segments: Capital Growth, Income Generation and Acquisitions.

