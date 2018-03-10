Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) EVP David C. Robinson Sells 868 Shares

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $44,606.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. 3,670,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20,690.00, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,880,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,517,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 31,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,202,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,591 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 986,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,287,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company for insurance and financial services subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Commercial Lines, which provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability and umbrella coverages primarily throughout the United States; Personal Lines, which provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverages to individuals across the United States; Group Benefits, which provides group life, accident and disability coverage, and other products and services; Property & Casualty Other Operations, which includes certain property and casualty operations; Mutual Funds, which provides investment management, administration, product distribution and related services to investors; Talcott Resolution, which consists of the run-off of the Company’s the United States individual and institutional annuity, and Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) businesses, and Corporate.

