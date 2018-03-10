Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 849,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $91,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE THG) opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,841.59, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $164,099.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,877.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $171,098.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company has four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. It markets its domestic products and services through independent agents and brokers in the United States, and conducts business internationally through a subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, which operates through the Society and Corporation of Lloyd’s (Lloyd’s).

