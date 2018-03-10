Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (HBI) traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,000. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,380.00, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 51,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $1,071,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 20.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 48.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/hanesbrands-inc-hbi-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-2.html.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc is a marketer of basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia/Pacific under apparel brands, such as Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Flexees, Gear for Sports and Berlei.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.