Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($29.63) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nord/LB set a €24.50 ($30.25) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($27.16) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.89 ($28.26).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (HHFA) opened at €19.52 ($24.10) on Tuesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a twelve month low of €16.55 ($20.43) and a twelve month high of €28.44 ($35.11). The stock has a market cap of $1,370.00 and a PE ratio of 15.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/hamburger-hafen-und-logistik-hhfa-given-a-24-00-price-target-at-commerzbank.html.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft provides integrated handling, transport, and logistics services in Germany and internationally. The company's Container segment handles container ships, such as loading and discharging of containers; transfers containers to other carriers, including rail, truck, feeder ship, or barge; operates three container terminals; and provides container services comprising maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.