Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) vs. Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Head to Head Comparison

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) and Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) are both healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Dova Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 19.89% 89.83% 17.39% Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

84.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Dova Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $316.61 million 9.32 $62.97 million $0.46 44.82 Dova Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.95 million N/A N/A

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Dova Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and Dova Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 1 3 4 0 2.38 Dova Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.20%. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Dova Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dova Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Dova Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing oncology therapies. The Company operates in research, development and commercialization of human enzymes and other drug candidates. The Company’s segment also includes research and development activities and product sales of Hylenex recombinant. The Company’s development pipeline consists of clinical-stage product candidates in oncology. Its lead oncology program is PEGPH20 (polyethylene glycol (PEG)ylated recombinant human hyaluronidase), a molecular entity being developed for the systemic treatment of tumors, which accumulate HA. It is in Phase II and Phase III clinical testing for PEGPH20 in stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (Studies 109-202 and 109-301); Phase Ib clinical testing in non-small cell lung cancer (Study 107-201), and in Phase Ib clinical testing in non-small cell lung cancer and gastric cancer (Study 107-101).

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing drug candidates. The Company’s initial focus is on thrombocytopenia, a disorder characterized by a low blood platelet count. The Company is developing avatrombopag for treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease (CLD). The Company’s product candidate, avatrombopag is an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist, or TPO-RA. The Company has completed pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials that evaluated avatrombopag for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with CLD. The Company has not generated any revenue.

