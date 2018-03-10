Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $97.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.10 million and the lowest is $97.64 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $95.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $97.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.21 million to $382.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $409.72 million per share, with estimates ranging from $408.33 million to $411.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ HALL) opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.49, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services.

